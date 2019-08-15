Mosquito control efforts continue in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls Thursday evening, if weather conditions permit.

Sioux Falls Zones 6 and 8 will be sprayed this evening between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The Health Department sprays the city bike trail two mornings a week between the hours of 3 and 7 a.m. All spraying is subject to change due to weather conditions.

Spray efforts are being conducted in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations. The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program follows a phased-response guideline created by the CDC that is used to determine when spray events are needed.

The city will be using the product Zenivex E20 for treatments. Products used by the City of Sioux Falls are designed to break down in the environment quickly and are used in low concentrations. Zenivex E20 is approved by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control.

As the treatment process continues, updates will be placed on the City’s website.

You can view the spray map for additional information here.

People who are wanting to report local concerns on mosquitoes or standing water should contact the Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799.