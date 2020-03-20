Morning prayer at Sunshine Foods eases concerns in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A morning prayer at a grocery store in Iowa brought relief to community members Thursday morning.

KELOLAND News received multiple viewer reports about Sunshine Food employees and shoppers gathering for a morning prayer in the front of the store in Rock Valley, Iowa. One KELOLAND viewer said people had “tear filled eyes” and the prayer “offered our hearts some peace.”

The group prayer was “to protect our community from this outbreak.”

The Rock Valley Sunshine Foods has posted on social media it is doing its best to restock the grocery store but “panic” and “hoard” buying is disrupting the supply chain.