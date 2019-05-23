Local News

More water coming through Gavins Point Dam

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) -- The wet winter and spring are still causing problems in KELOLAND -- especially when it comes to rivers.

The heavy rains and snow melt have made the levels go up and that's causing one major KELOLAND dam to make some changes.

You can watch Gavins Point Dam, near Yankton, live on the KELOLAND Skycam.

There's so much water that the Army Corps of Engineers is increasing the flow from the Dam to 60,000 CFS.  Not only is that much higher than normal it's actually the highest it's been all year including during the flooding back in March. 

So what does this mean for the dam and the surrounding area? That's what we're finding out.

We're sending a news crew down to Yankton to take a look at how the dam is handling all this extra water. We'll tell you what we find out on KELOLAND News online and on-air. 
 

