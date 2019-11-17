More than a line on a map: New boundaries for the Sioux Falls School District on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Distict tells us that boundaries for middle and high schools are definitely going to change, while they might for elementary schools.

There will be a School Boundary Task Force which is going to make recommendations, while the final call on boundaries will be made by the Sioux Falls School Board. The application to be a part of the task force is open right now.

DeeAnn Konrad with the district says that drawing these lines isn’t easy.

“We understand that it’s a very emotional task. It’s not just a line that’s drawn on a map, it’s neighborhoods that you want to keep together, it’s making sure that we’re being efficient with busing. it’s making sure that we’re not requiring students who aren’t bussed to cross a very busy street which could risk their safety,” Konrad said.

