More than $6 million has been approved for people recovering from September storms and flooding

More than $6 million in grants and loans have been approved so far to help people recovering from September storms and flooding.

Since the Presidential Declaration issued in mid-November, FEMA has paid more than $3 million for home repair, rental expenses and other disaster-related needs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also approved more than $3 million in low-interest loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. If you live in one of the counties impacted by the September storms, you have until January 17 to apply for help.

