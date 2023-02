SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are getting a look at the numbers for last month’s Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls.

DTSF says over 57,000 burgers were sold, resulting in over 41.7 million in economic impact for Sioux Falls.

More than $900,000 were spent on Burger Battle burgers alone, which is up 36% from last year.

Blarney Stone sold the most burgers this year with just over 3500 burgers. DTSF adds that 24 people ate at all 32 restaurants and over 24,000 votes were counted this year.