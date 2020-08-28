More than 5,000 pounds of pet food donated to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday, KELOLAND Media Group hosted its annual pet food drive with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. we collected 5,300 pounds of pet food as well as more than 2,400 dollars. That is a big help considering the shelter goes through 8,500 pounds of pet food a month.

“I mean, we’re sitting at just over 53 hundred pounds of food and that’s 53 hundred pounds of food that we don’t have to buy. So we get to put that money towards spaying and neutering and micro-chipping and you know, buying blankets or renovating kennels,” SFAHS Special Events Coordinator Allison Wyant said.

If you missed the drive today, you can still drop off pet food donations at the Humane Society. They feed the animals Purina, but any other donated food goes in its community pet food bank. That food bank helps families struggling to feed their own pets.