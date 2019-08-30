More than 4,000 pounds of food collected at KELOLAND Media Group’s pet food drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society now has thousands of pounds of extra food thanks to KELOLAND Media Group’s Pet Food Drive.

In just 6 hours, generous donors helped us collect more than 4,000 pounds of dog and cat food, plus items on the shelter’s wish list and more than $500 in donations.

No donation is too small or big.



Chris Lloyd pulled up to the curb with several bags of food to unload from his pickup box.



“As a retired and disabled veteran, I know how important animals can be to help vets recover. Anyone trying to help the pets is cool in my book so I just wanted to do my part,” Chris Lloyd said.



Dan Brenner and his wife had to haul their donation in the back of pickup too.



“I understand that they’re a non-profit and they just need the community’s support to keep that going,” Dan Brenner said.



One after another, the cars kept arriving and the piles kept growing.



The donations come at a good time for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.



The organization’s executive director says the non-profit is experiencing one of the busiest seasons its seen in a few years.



“A lot of cats, probably more cats than we’ve ever had. We also have a lot of dogs right now,” Executive Director Kori Baade said.



Fortunately there are people like Lloyd who are driven to donate.



“When it comes to your pets, that’s unconditional love and a lot of people need that in this world,” Lloyd said.

If you missed out on the pet food drive today, you can always drop off your donations at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.



You can find the shelter’s wish list here.