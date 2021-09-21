More than 4,000 lost power in southeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 4,000 homes and businesses in southeastern Sioux Falls lost power Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from East River Electric Power Cooperative, a crew working on a 57th Street road project hit a 115kV transmission line, which caused an outage at 1:12 p.m. Five substations at Sycamore, Six Mile Road, Schindler, Dayton and Harrisburg were impacted.

More than 3,000 Southeastern Electric and nearly 1,500 Sioux Valley Energy consumers were without power for 34-38 minutes.

East River Electric reminds anyone working near power lines to take inventory of any potential hazards.