More Than 400 Stolen Cars Reported To Sioux Falls Police This Year

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The number of stolen vehicles just this year could fill a car lot. Police say, since January 1, more than 420 Sioux Falls drivers have reported their cars stolen.

One woman thought her's was safe in her driveway, because she and her fiancé were home and their lights were on. That wasn't the case for her or her neighbors.

An empty spot in Katie Behrens's driveway still fills her with anxiety.

"You do feel a little like your safety in your own home has been compromised," Behrens said.

Security footage from her neighbor's house shows someone stealing her 2015 white Toyota Forerunner, just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I had locked the car. I must've dropped the keys on the way in," Behrens said.

Others in this neighborhood are having similar problems with thieves breaking into their cars this summer. Behrens has a photo of someone crawling underneath one of her neighbor's cars.

"They try to hit an area of town to try to get the most bang for their buck," Sioux Falls Police Department's Sgt. Paul Creviston, said.

Behrens reported it to police but is disappointed in the officer's response.

"He said, 'Well, it's probably just some kids who took it for a joyride. We call it car-hopping. It'll probably turn up, but give us a call when people find it. It is frustrating, and I'm very pro police," Behrens said.

"We understand it's frustrating when you're a victim. Unfortunately, we have many victims we're trying to please and there are a lot of vehicles," Creviston said.

Creviston says there are two detectives who focus solely on stolen cars in the city.

"We just encourage you to make sure your doors are locked and make sure your keys are inside. It's the easiest way to prevent your car from being stolen," Creviston said.

As for Behrens, she hopes her car theft is the driving force for others to be careful.

"You definitely don't want to learn the hard way like I did," Beherens said.

If you have any information about Behrens's car or other stolen vehicles, call Crimestoppers at (877) 367-7007.