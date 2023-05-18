SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police arrested a man on drug and traffic charges, alleging the suspect led authorities in a pursuit.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers were called Thursday around 12:28 a.m. to assist the South Sioux City Police Department and Iowa State Patrol in an ongoing pursuit. The suspect vehicle was a black Nissan Rogue allegedly driven by Benito Miguel Curiel, 23.

Benito Curiel

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

The pursuit started in South Sioux City, Neb., and crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge into Sioux City. Stop sticks were successfully deployed and the pursuit continued until the vehicle became disabled at approximately Hill Avenue and 27th Street.

Sioux City officers were taking Curiel in custody when they found a plastic baggie inside of his pants pocket that contained 434 fentanyl pills.

Curiel also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Curiel was charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, felony eluding, no drivers license, interference with official acts, fail to obey traffic control device, operating without registration, and driving on defective tires.