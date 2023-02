BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Several crews responded to a chicken coop fire Friday evening.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival, crews could see the flames from the structure, which had been moved away from a nearby barn by the owner.

The chicken coop was a complete loss and the barn received some damage which is a total estimated loss of $35,000.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.