More than 200 new flu cases, six hospitalizations reported last week

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After reporting the first flu-related death, the South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 205 new confirmed influenza cases last week.

There were six new hospitalizations and the first death was reported in Todd County.

In the first 10 weeks of the 2021-2022 flu season, there have been 362 total cases, 15 hospitalizations and one death. In the 2020-21 season, there were 71 total cases, seven hospitalizations and two deaths.

Sanford Dr. Jennifer Hsu told KELOLAND News with people taking a more relaxed approach to COVID-19, the flu season could circulate more.

You can also find more information on the flu at the DOH’s website.