HULL, Iowa (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office posted aerial video of the train derailment near Hull, Iowa.

We counted about two dozen cars off the track. Authorities say the crash happened Wednesday night just northwest of Hull.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area along 280th Street as authorities clear the train from the tracks.

No word yet on how the derailment happened.

