SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people in western South Dakota are going on day three without power.

The West Central Electric Coop is reporting 1,607 consumers without power Tuesday afternoon after central South Dakota has been hit with storms three nights in a row.

An official with West Central Electric has told Pierre radio stations that crews made progress Monday but suffered setbacks when another storm hit overnight and early Tuesday.

The company has called in other electric companies and other contractors to help restore power for many residents in Haakon and Jackson Counties.

You can find all the power outages with rural electric providers on the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map.

West Central says it has the worst transmission line damage it’s seen in the coop’s 72 years of existence.