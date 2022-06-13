SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Link in Sioux Falls has been offering sobering, addiction and crisis services for one year. During that time, more than 4,000 triage encounters took place.

The Link has helped more than 1,400 people — some of whom have received help multiple times.

“We had one visitor come to us 59 times within a seven month period and it just goes to show that addiction especially is chronic. It is a winding path that is often very unsteady and difficult to navigate on your own,” Madeline Miller, nurse manager at The Link, said.

Miller says that person has not been back to The Link in 2022, though.

“We also want to be there for that person if they need to come back for visit number 60,” Miller said. “We know that recovery is very difficult and it’s rarely a linear process. Relapse is a part of that process and so when we built The Link, we didn’t do it just for the moment, we built it for the long haul.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says as more people turn to The Link for detox and sobering programs, Sanford and Avera Health are seeing fewer cases in their emergency departments. There are also fewer people being booked into jail for detox.

“When you’re taken to detox in a jail, it feels like you’re going to jail,” TenHaken said. “Now we’re taking them to detox in a place with paintings on the walls and friendly staff and it’s a more humane way to treat people that are struggling with some of those addiction challenges.”

The Link also offers crisis support services, which have already expanded to be able to help sexual assault victims. TenHaken says they are now looking at how the triage center might expand onto a second floor in the building.

“To say we’ve got it all right the first year would be a lie because we’ve learned some things about how we have to maybe pivot some of our services differently, the types of people we’re treating,” TenHaken said.

Miller says the top three substances they treat people for at The Link are alcohol, and stimulants such as meth and opioids.