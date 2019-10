SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls is seeing success with is OneLink Mobile App.

On Monday, the city announced it received its 10,000th service request submitted through the app.

A large majority of those reports were for potholes.

The city has received more than 6,000 pothole reports this year.

That’s more than double the number reported last year.

The City launched OneLink in late February.