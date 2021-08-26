More storms tonight with strong winds, areas of heavy rain: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, August 26

Widespread damaging winds have blown through KELOLAND today, generally along and north of Highway 14. Lots of reports of tree damage, with winds gusting well over 58 mph. That wall of wind continues to move to the east, but we’re not done with severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures have recovered to the 60s in the north, ahead of a warm front that is surging up from the south. Temperatures are in the 80s in south western and south central South Dakota, setting the stage for more strong to severe thunderstorms later today and tonight.

2 PM

The Storm Prediction Center continues to rate areas from Sioux Falls to the northeast as an enhanced risk of severe weather today and tonight. Damaging winds remains the main threat from these thunderstorms if they are able to develop and organize.

Overnight, with thunderstorm activity continuing, we still have the potential for heavy rainfall, with the best chance east of the James River. While amounts of rain will be in the half inch or more category, there could certainly be places where pockets of several inches of rainfall occur, depending on where the storms develop and if they move over the same ground over and over.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s, with an easterly wind feeding moisture into developing clusters of storms.

Thunderstorms will again be possible tomorrow morning, with clouds breaking up during the day. Highs will be in the 70s in the north to the 80s in the south.

On to the weekend. Another good chance of thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Saturday, with temperatures highly dependent on where the fronts set up. The Storm Prediction Center already rates areas east of I-29 as a slight risk of severe weather.

Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, with clear skies. It will also be a cooler day, with temperatures in the upper 79s to the low 80s for afternoon highs.

Unsettled weather continues on Monday, with more chances later in the week as most days will top out in the 80s, a little warmer than normal for the last few days of August and first couple days of September.