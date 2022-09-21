SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say they’re seeing an uptick in catalytic converters in the city.

At police briefing on Wednesday, Officer Sam Clemens said in the last 48 hours, police have received 10 reports of stolen catalytic converters, including five at a single business.

Clemens said the business was in the area of 10th Street and Reid Street. Other reports came from 18th and Ebeneezer, 12th and Marion and 12th and Main.

Police say it’s hard to know how many of the thefts are connected.