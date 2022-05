SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two more South Dakota lakes have been added to the Fish Consumption Advisory list.

The locations include Kiesz Lake in McPherson County for Walleye over 16 inches, and Dry #2 in Clark County for Walleye over 22 inches.

This comes after 150 lakes were tested and found elevated mercury levels in these lakes.

Officials say the advisories are not meant to discourage people from eating fish, just to help them select the size and species of fish low in mercury.