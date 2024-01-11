SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather is making its way to KELOLAND.

The winter weather headlines start Thursday but will continue into Friday for southeastern KELOLAND.

The Sioux Falls area is on the boundary between a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning. The warning areas are most likely to see snow totals at or above 6″ by Friday night.

Our latest forecast shows the snow expanding from southwestern SD during the afternoon.

Snowfall will start this afternoon in the Sioux Falls area, with the pacing picking up after dark.

Blowing snow will develop during the day on Friday and increase on Friday night and Saturday. We have an ample supply of fluffy snow and enough wind to blow it into drifts. There is a chance of some light additional snow on Saturday, which will only aggravate the situation.

The wind chill forecast is brutally cold for the weekend. The numbers will generally range from the -20 to the -40s through Monday.

Wind chill advisories and warnings have already been issued in advance of this arctic outbreak. The worst of the cold should begin to lift by Tuesday.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

5-8″ looks very possible in Sioux Falls for the next 12 to 24 hours.

The “fluff factor” will make the difference in the high numbers as we watch the very cold temperatures into Friday.

The heaviest snow will fall south and east of Sioux Falls. Keep watching a sharper cut-off on the snow accumulation north and west of Sioux Falls.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of Thursday morning, there are over two dozen entries on the KELOLAND Closeline.

Review the full list online.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view details on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the snow falls across South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities in the area so you can watch as the weather changes.