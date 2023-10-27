SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain and snow from yesterday will move out of the area this morning.

The skies will start clearing out in the afternoon — high temperatures are going to be cold staying in the 30s across KELOLAND.

Saturday brings round two of snow through KELOLAND. We are expecting an inch of snow north of I-90. Better chance south of I-90 to see an inch or two of snow on Saturday.

Temperatures are going to be cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

Road conditions as of 6:15 a.m. Friday.

With a fresh coating of snow, roads are slick in portions of western, central, and northern KELOLAND as of 5 a.m.

Closeline

The wintry weather is delaying classes for some school districts in South Dakota.

Gettysburg and Hoven will both start at 10 a.m. Friday, while Timber Lake is delayed for an hour.

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Live cams

You can watch as the snow falls across South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities in the area so you can watch as the weather changes.