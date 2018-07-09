More Sioux Falls Road Construction Projects Starting Monday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - More construction projects are starting this week in Sioux Falls.

Starting on Monday, East 12th Street from Bahnson Avenue to Thompson Avenue will be closed.

Another project starting Monday, the outside southbound lane of South Cliff Avenue will be closed at a number of locations between Tenth Street and 41st Street.

There's construction starting in Downtown Sioux Falls too.

North Phillips Avenue between Second Street and Sixth Street will be closed to allow construction crews to perform sanitary sewer work.

For more information on street construction projects in Sioux Falls, see the city's website.