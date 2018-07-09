Local News

More Sioux Falls Road Construction Projects Starting Monday

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 06:13 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 06:13 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - More construction projects are starting this week in Sioux Falls.

Starting on Monday, East 12th Street from Bahnson Avenue to Thompson Avenue will be closed. 

Another project starting Monday, the outside southbound lane of South Cliff Avenue will be closed at a number of locations between Tenth Street and 41st Street.

There's construction starting in Downtown Sioux Falls too.

North Phillips Avenue between Second Street and Sixth Street will be closed to allow construction crews to perform sanitary sewer work.  

For more information on street construction projects in Sioux Falls, see the city's website

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!