SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day five of a summertime tradition in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Empire Fair has taken over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

From the rides, to the food Amy Lamoureux remembers visiting the Sioux Empire Fair as a kid growing up in Sioux Falls.

Now the Spirit Lake mother is sharing that tradition with her daughters.

“It was always a big thing for me to come out to the Sioux Empire Fair, so I wanted to experience it with them,” Amy Lamoureux said.

Despite the rainy weekend, the fair president and CEO says crowds have been good so far.

“Now that we have this favorable weather we believe we’re definitely going to be on pace to do just as well as last year if not better,” Sioux Empire Fair president and CEO Scott Wick said.

There’s good news for ride lovers here at the Sioux Empire Fair.

There are more rides this time around than last year.

“We had about 50 ash trees that were removed from the property, so we’re able to spread out more and have better lines of sight and better flow for getting on rides and off rides, so it may appear there’s less, but there’s actually more,” Wick said.

That means there’s even more for families to enjoy.

“They really put on a good show for the kids,” Lamoureux said.

Another new feature this year is the fair’s online ticket sales.

You can buy your admission, concert tickets, and more on the fair’s website.