More retailers require their shoppers to wear masks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More retailers are requiring shoppers to wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, although some don’t support the idea.

Walgreens customer, Rod Baumberger, says he regularly wears his mask when out in public.

“If the individual doesn’t like to go into stores, don’t go in there but I think it’s a good deal for people with COVID going on. If you don’t want to wear the mask, don’t wear it don’t go into the store,” Baumberger said.

Stores across the nation, including Walgreens, Target, and Walmart have decided to require their customers to wear masks.

Kathae Jaskey says she is respectful of businesses that require masks so she carries one around just in case. However, she does not fully agree with the new mandate.

“I’m 50-50 on the mask. I feel if you are sick you should wear the mask because you are protecting the others from that. I am also not really sure that the mask is going to protect you from it because you touch things, it’s supposedly in the air,” Kathae said.

Her son Hunter believes wearing a mask will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“South Dakota doesn’t have a lot of cases compared to the rest of the country and it’s a good thing to keep it that way, so I think if people are willing to take a little personal responsibility for others around them that we can keep everything open,” Hunter said.

Which could help keep the economy healthy as well.

Walmart and Walgreens started requiring their shoppers to wear masks today. Target will start on August 1st.