SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the South Dakota House prepares to make a historic decision, more evidence is coming to light in the investigation into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Newly released videos and documents lay out a string of traffic stops, not only in South Dakota, but in Nebraska and Iowa.

In June 2019 Sgt Brett Vance pulled Ravnsborg over for speeding in Nebraska. Ravnsborg was on his way to a National Guard exercise and was in uniform.

“Good morning my name is Sgt. Vance West point PD the reason I pulled you over sir the speed limit is 30 miles an hour.”

Sgt Vance tells Ravnsborg he clocked him going 41 in a 30 mile an hour zone

“I’m going to drill and I’m the commander we are having annual training down in Freemont,” said Ravsnborg

Moments later Ravsnborg tells him who he is when he is not in uniform.

“I’m also the Attorney General in South Dakota, the vehicle is a state vehicle, ok so I can prove who I am,” said Ravnsborg.

Vance heads back to his patrol car to call it in.

“He says he’s the Attorney general for the State of South Dakota so,” said West.

West decides to let Ravnsborg go with a warning.

Sgt. West: All right Colonel, there you go.

Ravsnborg: Thank you.

Sgt West: You are free to go, drive safe ok.

Ravsnborg: Thank you.

In July of 2020, an Iowa state trooper spots Ravnsborg’s maroon Ford Taurus. The trooper finds a place to turn around and catches up to him at a high rate of speed.

Ravnsborg pulls over at an intersection. The trooper spots a badge and asks if Ravsborg is law enforcement. Ravnsborg hands him something. The trooper then informs him he’s giving him a warning.

“Alright, you have a safe one,” said the trooper.

In September of 2020 Huron Police officer Tanner Dornacher was driving through an intersection on old Highway 14 when a car pulled out in front of him. He had to slam on his brakes.

Dornacher pulled the car over, as he approached he says he noticed the driver had his badge out. During their conversation, Ravnsborg identifies himself.

“I’m the Attorney General,” said Ravnsborg.

Back in his patrol car, Dornacher calls in the information and others on the frequency can be heard reacting.

“Oh my goodness, did you hear who he just stopped, the Attorney General for the state of South Dakota.”

Dornacher also sees that Ravnsborg had a speeding violation in Huron in 2018, but still decides to give him a warning. At the end of the stop, the Attorney General seems confused about the type of highway he is on.

“We are parked in a weird spot so I’m going to stay here with my lights on until you pull away,” said Dornacher.

“Now is this a two-lane?” said Ravnsborg.

We also received video from July of 2020. State trooper Nathan Moore was driving on Sioux Avenue in Pierre when an SUV drifted into his lane.

He pulled over the SUV.

Trooper Moore recognized the Attorney General. He asked for a driver’s license and proof of insurance. Moore says Ravsnborg told him the vehicle wasn’t his and was a state-issued car. Moore issued a written warning and released him from the scene.