More prison inmates vaccinated than corrections employees in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections has been more successful getting inmates immunized against the coronavirus than it has for its own employees.

As of this week, about 80% of prisoners in Minnesota have been fully vaccinated, while the immunization rate for corrections employees is just over 65% and at some prisons, it’s lower. Fewer than 60 percent of staff at Moose Lake and St. Cloud have gotten the shot.

A new mandate took effect this month which requires all Minnesota state employees working in the office or on site to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing for COVID-19. Corrections officials say about 1,400 unvaccinated staff members are being tested on a weekly basis.

