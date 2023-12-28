SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He’s added up the numbers and found some interesting details when it comes to precipitation. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at some of the numbers.

It took just one slow moving storm system for parts of KELOLAND to surpass rain totals from this summer.

After a summer with dry and hot conditions, we slowly improved during the early fall months. But November through the middle of December saw very dry conditions return to KELOLAND that is until Santa delivered moisture on Christmas.

Looking at the monthly precipitation yields some interesting results.

In Sioux Falls, December has outpaced both June and July for precipitation.

The 1.85 inches this month in Sioux Falls is 229% of average, compared to this past July of 39% of average and June’s 34%.

Aberdeen also received heavy precipitation. The December amount is over two inches, which translates to 357% of the climate average for the month, and it’s more than the July total of 1.62″

The December precipitation in Pierre is not as high, but it’s over an inch and almost double the climate average of two-thirds of an inch.

Dry conditions will be here for the rest of the month. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in January, but keep in mind that January is not only our driest month on average but also our coldest.