SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in the Sioux Falls area can expect to see a higher police presence on the roads in the coming weeks.

The Sioux Falls police recently received a grant directing them to be on the lookout for traffic violations.

You can expect to see more officers during the day as well as in the evening.

“That’s one of the things we get a lot of complaints about- people not following the rules of the road, speeding running red lights,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say in past years, saturation patrols have looked for other sorts of violations such as impaired driving.

The patrols aren’t set in stone. More officers will be present on the road at random times and places throughout the city.