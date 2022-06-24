SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With this week’s hot weather, more people are spending time at the outdoor pools in Sioux Falls.

All of the Sioux Falls pools are up and running this summer and thousands of people are already taking advantage of the water.

People are making a splash in the outdoor pools this year. Attendance numbers are up significantly compared to this time last year.

“It is great to see. You know we are up over 6,000 this year from last year so seeing that the community believes in us, they feel safe, back in the pools with us is really a great feeling,” said Jackie Nelson, recreation manager.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec says that having all the pools opened this year has contributed to this number.

“You know, when you’ve got all of your facilities opened, it gives people a lot of variety in where they want to go and where they might want to visit for the day. And I also think that we’ve had this big spell of hot weather and with that, that drives people outside too,” said Jean Pearson, Recreation Program Coordinator.

This year, nearly all the pools are fully staffed. This is the most staff members they’ve have since 2018.

“Being able to open their doors at the beginning of the season, being right at full staff, or nearly full staff has been really rewarding,” said Pearson.

Providing a place to not only swim for fun, but also learn and participate in activities.

“We have some really great activities within our pools,” said Nelson. “We have aquatic fitness, we have swimming lessons, we have lap swimming, so I would say just get out and try it. Don’t be afraid, try it, find a friend to go out and join you. That makes it a whole lot more fun.”

Parks and Rec say they try to keep at least some of the pools opened until Labor Day, weather permitting. You can find all of the outdoor pool activities here.