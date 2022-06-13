RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The average for gas prices across the U.S. has reached $5 per gallon.

With gas prices on the rise, more people in Rapid City are riding the bus including the Transit Division Manager, Megan Gould.

“It goes to a lot of different places and being able to access that system and even just to save the wear and tear on your vehicle,” Gould said.

Rapid Ride and Dial-A-Ride are both available in town. With many different routes, these buses are able to take people all over Rapid City.

It costs $1.50 to ride the bus. You can buy a monthly pass for $30, which is cheaper than a single tank of gas.

“So overall it would just be a huge cost savings,” Gould said.

While the bus system is seeing more people riding the busses, the City of Rapid City is urging everyone to try it.

“Whether it’s a single trip or a regular routine, it can save a lot of money and that money can be spent for other essential items like food, medicine and other things in this day where the costs are going so high,” Darrell Shoemaker, Communications for the City of Rapid City, said.

Rapid City started a “Youth Ride Free” Program to help kids get to school during the school year. The free program is going on through the summer to transport anyone under the age of 18 to the pool, movies, or where ever they want to go.