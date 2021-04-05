More people choosing to travel despite pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As new travel guidelines are released and vaccines roll out, more people are choosing to travel. According to the latest numbers from the TSA, on Sunday they screened over 1.5 million people at airports. That’s compared to just over 120,000 people from last year at this time.

Bryce Jackson landed at the Sioux Falls airport today following a trip to Chicago.

“I went home for Easter break and it was a smooth flight back,” traveling, Bryce Jackson said. “The airport was extremely crowded when I was going to Chicago to leave here, so Chicago’s airport is always crowded.”

Terry Ten Cate is a travel consultant with AAA and says there’s a demand for people wanting to travel.

“In the last three or four weeks we have seen a major increase in people interested in travel,” travel consultant with AAA, Terry Ten Cate said. “So we are seeing a lot of people because of the vaccine wanting to travel and get out and do things.”

He says they’re seeing people booking flights or packages as more places open up.

“Majority of our clients that are booking are either Florida, Arizona, Las Vegas is slowly opening up, so seeing more people going to Las Vegas as well,” Ten Cate said. “I think what we are going to end up seeing is a lot would happen if Europe would open, there’s a pent up demand for Europe, European cruises, ocean cruises, that kind of stuff.”

The CDC says when it comes to air travel, fully vaccinated people can now travel within the U.S. without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine, but people should still wear a mask and socially distance.

“I’m glad that we are moving back into normal things and I do feel more safe traveling,” Jackson said.

Ten Cate says they’ve also been booking a lot of trips for 2022 and 2023.