More people choosing Sioux Falls as home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last year Sioux Falls saw more people relocating to the city than ever before.

Larry and Debbie Osmus moved into their new home about 5 months ago.

The Denver, Colorado natives say they’ll miss the mountain views– but they won’t be missing out on family events with their 5 grandchildren who are now just a short drive away.

“I love that. They’re getting older and starting to play sports. So we’re going to really enjoy going to the games and having a birthday parties,” Debbie said.

While family influenced the decision, the couple says Sioux Falls’ small town feel and kind people drew them in.

“We were looking for somewhere to retire the last couple of years in a small friendly community. So we decided we’d been here and visited Sioux Falls and we liked it,” Larry said.

The two aren’t alone in making Sioux Falls their new home. Greg Gohl at Hegg Realtors says people from coast to coast are relocating to KELOLAND.

“Over the past 19 years that I’ve been doing it, this has been the busiest year we’ve had, for a lot of reasons,” Gohl said.

He says he’s seen more political relocations over the last year than ever before, and also credits low interest rates, jobs and safe communities.

“I’d say our quality of life has improved. It’s a slower pace. It’s smaller community, less traffic. And, yeah, that makes it a lot nicer,” Larry said.

Gohl says the relocations are good for the city, but with so many flocking to Sioux Falls inventory is low– making 2021 a strong sellers market.

“There’s currently 108 single family homes on the market in Sioux falls. There’s only 39 single family homes on the market below 250,000. So, for anybody thinking about selling, it is a, it’s a fantastic time to sell. There’s a lot of times multiple offers on properties, they’re getting more than asking price in some situations. So, it’s a great time to sell,” Gohl said.

RASE also breaks down the housing supply in the area here.

And if more homes do become available, Gohl projects 2021 to be similar to 2020.