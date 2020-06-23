More motorcycles hit the road in the Black Hills

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve seen several motorcycle crashes in the last few weeks in KELOLAND.

As the summer months progress out here in the Black Hills, we are seeing more and more motorcyclists on the roads. Which is why it’s important for all drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

“Share the road, that’s probably one of the biggest things, sharing the road. Try not to hug that center line. Motorcycles tend to do that and unfortunately that’s going to cause an accident,” Deputy Rileysaid.

Deputy David Riley with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers and motorcyclists to be patient and take their time. Riley says it’s also important for riders to have experience before heading out to the Black Hills.

“Unfortunately in the Black Hills we don’t have a whole lot of area that has shoulders on our roadways, you’re going to find a lot of narrow roadways,” Deputy Riley said.

“We like the scenery, she grew up here in South Dakota so we just enjoy the rides. But yes, you do have to pay attention. Simply because there are some treacherous turns and so forth. And other people are looking around as well so you have to be extra careful,” Rich Hilgert, motorcyclists from Florida, said.

Hilgert says cars are much heavier than his motorcycle so he tries to keep a safe distance.

“It’s important to get the big picture. Look down the road a little bit. See where everything is and get that idea, don’t just look towards the front of your bike. I wouldn’t recommend doing this as a novice. Just until you really feel comfortable with your motorcycle,” Hilgert said.

Deputy Riley also says you should always wear a helmet.

Riley says that alcohol can also play a role in crashes that happen in the Black Hills.