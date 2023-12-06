SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls needs more apartments for very low-income households.

That’s one of the takeaways from updated research at Augustana University.

The city of Sioux Falls commissioned an update to the Augustana Research Institute’s 2021 comprehensive housing needs assessment.

The new research reaffirms the biggest housing gaps are for households at 30 percent of the area median income or below.

For a household with two people that’s $19,800 or less, based on 2021 numbers.

Researchers say most people at this income level rent.

On Tuesday, Suzanne Smith, associate vice president of enterprise data analytics and Augustana Research Institute, also presented new findings to city councilors.

“The deficit of housing that makes up the housing gap is largely for one-bedroom or studio apartments. We’re really talking about small households made up of just one or two people,” Smith said.

In total, there’s a projected need of more than 3,600 additional studio or one-bedroom rental units by 2028.

This latest research will help the city build a framework for how to best spend $4 million allocated by the city council for affordable housing.

The city also has $1.84 million in one-time federal money.

“Overwhelmingly, the challenge is studio and one bedrooms, so we can target our dollars better by looking at ways to develop those and it may be a little bit lower on a cost-per-basis in doing so, too,” Sioux Falls housing development manager Logan Penfield said.