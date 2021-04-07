More lifeguards needed to reopen Sioux Falls pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation started hiring seasonal employees in February, but the search for summer help continues.

Parks & Rec hires between 400 and 500 seasonal workers each year. One of the department’s biggest needs is at lifeguard, though there’s a shortage of part-time employees across the board.

“May, June, July, and August, whether school teachers or students or whoever’s willing and able to work those months we definitely need them to apply and help us out,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Sioux Falls is still in need of more than 50 lifeguards. We’ll explain what the shortage could mean tonight on KELOLAND News.