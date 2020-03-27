More Iowa Guard troops deployed in fight against pandemic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – More than three dozen more Iowa Army National Guard members have been activated to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The guard says soldiers from the 67th Troop Command have established an operations and planning cell at the Iowa City Readiness Center. They will prepare and coordinate guard support to agencies in the eastern half of Iowa.

Other guard members have been delivering medical supplies in support of the Iowa Department of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The guard says more than 90 guard members are on duty to handle coronavirus response missions across Iowa.

