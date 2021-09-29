More incentives for new hires at Parks and Rec

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The need for more employees remains a major issue at businesses throughout KELOLAND, including the City of Sioux Falls.

Parks & Rec is in the market for new hires, including positions at the Midco Aquatic Center.

The City of Sioux Falls increased hourly pay for lifeguards over the summer and is now offering bonuses during the school year.

“We have addressed some of those gaps by offering differential pay for staff that can work the early morning shift or our midday shift and then we also have bonuses available to not only our brand new hires, but staff who stay with us,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

Another key to getting and keeping lifeguards on the stand is flexibility.

“We do try to work with people’s schedules as much as we possibly can because we know that it’s hard if you’ve got family, if you’ve got school, whatever the case is we want to be able to provide you an opportunity to work for us and give back to our community,” Pearson said.

Sioux Falls also has five community centers open during the school year. Parks & Rec is currently seeking 25 adult basketball referees and working to make it an enjoyable experience.

“I back the referees 110% and I talk to the teams that are maybe a little more vocal than they should be, but you do have to be a little bit thick-skinned but the pay’s there and there’s a lot of camaraderie,” Recreation Program Coordinator Scott Juhnke said.

The need for employees extends beyond the pool and basketball court. Parks & Rec is already hiring for the winter season.

“Ice rinks seem a long ways off but we’re starting to hire. This is the earliest I’ve ever started and we’ll get going with training early December and start-up at the end of December,” Juhnke said.

Click HERE if you’re interested in applying for a part-time position with Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.