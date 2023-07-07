SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Making way for progress that’s what’s happening at Falls Park.

Friday crews began demolishing an old house near the park that has sat empty for years.

It’s coming down to make way for a new development that figures in to the city’s master plan for Falls Park.

Piece by piece this old white house is coming down.

The Sons of Norway bought this house and another piece of property in order to build a new Nordic Hall.

“We’ve talked to them over the years about their interest in being located in Falls Park, because it’s a big tourism draw for our region,” City Parks director Don Kearney said.

City Parks director Don Kearney says they’ve been working with the Sons of Norway to make sure they understand how the new Nordic Hall will fit in to the city’s master plan for this area, specifically the street.

“The big move we’re talking about is re-aligning Rice Street,” Kearney said.

Meaning the city wants to move it away from the Smithfield Parking lot and widen it to add more walking paths along the street.

But there’s more.

“I would say the other big thing that’s going to be one of the bigger moves is a new land bridge across Falls Park Drive, so vehicles would actually pass underneath the walkway so people don’t have to try and cross into Falls Park on those busy Saturdays especially when the Farmers Market is in play,” Kearney said.

Kearney says the master plan for the lower part of Falls Park should come out this fall and that’s why the city needs to work with their new neighbors to keep them in the loop on what’s happening.

“Yeah, yeah, yea it’s all got to come together obviously they’ve got property essentially right on the door step of Falls Park so we’re continuing to work with them and there may be a way we can partner with them in the future as well,” Kearney said.