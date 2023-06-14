SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wildfires in Canada are once again impacting our air quality in the Midwest. Today in southeastern KELOLAND, people in at risks groups are feeling the affects of the haze once again.

Conditions are worse in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Jenna Palmer and her family are visiting Sioux Falls from St. Paul, Minnesota. She says being here is like a breath of fresh air.

“I feel better here than I definitely do at home,” said Jenna Palmer, Minnesota.

According to AirNow, most of Minnesota was under an unhealthy air quality alert. Palmer has asthma and can feel the negative affects of the air quality.

“You can’t sleep with windows open. My allergies have been worse, more congested, it’s harder to catch my breath,” Palmer said.

As these wildfires continue to burn in Canada, Doctors at Sanford Health say they expect the air quality to fluctuate throughout the summer.

“During times where the air quality is poor, that N95 mask is the best mask to use, especially if it’s fitted appropriately,” said Dr. Paul Berger, pulmonary critical care physician.

Berger says people with lung conditions and cardiovascular disease are considered high risk, and they’re not the only ones.

“Pregnant women, elderly, children, those are the people who are most at risk for adverse outcome from inhalation of the wildfire smoke,” Berger said.

In addition to wearing a mask, there are other things you can do to keep your lungs safe.

“Reducing your exposure to the outdoors during times where the air quality is known to be poor. Staying indoors, using central air if you’re traveling,” Berger said. “Those are all things that you can definitely do to reduce the overall burden on your body and reduce the chances of becoming ill from the wildfire smoke.”

Berger recommends checking the air quality where you live regularly to stay on top of the haze.