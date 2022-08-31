SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (S.D.) — It’s almost time for the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive.

Your donations will help feed the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The nonprofit uses nearly 8,000 pounds of pet food each month.

“So we’re trying to get stocked up for the wintertime so we can make sure that we’ve got enough on hand,” said Dana Konzem with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Here’s how the community can help.

On Friday, KELOLAND Media Group will be collecting pet food and supplies outside of our station in downtown Sioux Falls from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The event doesn’t stop there.

You can also leave your donation at any Lewis in Sioux Falls Saturday through Labor Day.

“We’re really excited about that because now this year we have more dropoff locations and a longer time period for people to drop off their pet food and pet food supplies,” said Paul Farmer with KELOLAND Media Group.

“Please get involved. This is a great program, and the humane society needs food now and we want to support them,” said Doug Schroeder with Lewis.

The community is critical in the humane society’s mission.

“We are 100% community funded, so we get all our donations, food, blankets, toys, straight from our community, so we need our community to come out and support in order to feed the animals,” Konzem said.

The humane society prefers Purina dog, puppy, and cat chow.

For the kittens, the shelter prefers Purina healthy kitten formula.

Click here to see the humane society’s full wish list.

When you drop off your food or pet supplies at KELO, you’ll get a free ticket to the KELOLAND Living Arts and Craft Show.

Lewis will offer free dog or cat treats.