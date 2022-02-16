SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the City of Sioux Falls grows, so do crime rates. That also means more domestic violence victims are reaching out for help.

The Children’s Inn in Sioux Falls has seen an increase in both its shelter stays and crisis calls.

“We’re typically over capacity here, but it seems like the last couple of months it’s been even more significant and for longer stretches of time where we’re serving a lot of people,” Amy Carter, program director with Children’s Inn, said.

Carter says it’s good seeing more people leave bad relationships and find help.

“They get in those relationships where there’s so much power and control and abusers use that power and control to keep a victim in that relationship through manipulation and coercion and isolation and financial dependence and fear of losing children,” Carter said. “All of those factors come into play and so it makes it very hard for someone to leave a situation like that.”

Because of that growing need for domestic violence services in Sioux Falls, the new building for the Children’s Inn couldn’t come soon enough.

“The Children’s Home Society’s domestic violence shelter is going to be really opening this coming November for guests,” Michelle Lavallee, CEO of Children’s Home Society, said. “And we’ll be able to have 96 guests, which is about double the capacity for what we have now. So the community needs it and we’re just thrilled to be able to offer more services.”

The 12 million dollar project was expected to be finished in December, but construction is running ahead of schedule.

“Believe me, every day we are just thinking and dreaming of that, getting into our new space, for staff and clients,” Carter said. “It’s just become so crowded here and, you know, it’s hard to feel like we can serve the best that we can in this space anymore.”