SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are releasing more details on the investigation into a body found in a wooded area, near Sertoma Park.

Authorities say someone was on a scavenger hunt when they came across the remains of a 58-year-old man.

Wednesday night police told us, the body had been there for a while.

At this point, police have not confirmed the man’s identity. They say the death does not appear to be suspicious. They’re waiting on autopsy results to find out how he died.