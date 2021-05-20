More concerts returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) A big name in country music will be on a Sioux Falls stage Thursday night. Toby Keith is playing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The venue’s general manager says it will be the largest-attended, ticketed concert at the PREMIER Center since the pandemic started.

Mark Traetow is ready to see Toby Keith. He and his wife traveled to Sioux Falls from northeast Iowa.

“He’s one of my favorite performers,” Mark Traetow said.

The couple will be among thousands in the audience.

“We’ll have over 5,000 people, close to 6,000 tonight,”Denny Sanford PREMIER Center GM Mike Krewson said.

Krewson says ticket sales have been steady.

“We certainly anticipate a little bit of a walk-up tonight as well. With a lot of shows over the last year postponing and different things like that I think there’s been a little bit of skepticism, so we get down to show day I think we’re going to do a healthy walkup,” Krewson said.

More concerts are on the venue’s calendar.

“It’s good. It’s again, a return to normalcy, of what normal will hopefully be with this show tonight and then next month another concert with Little Big Town. Hopefully, again, the floodgates will open and certainly we’re looking forward to that later on in the year,” Krewson said.

Krewson is reminding people that if you come to the PREMIER Center for a show, there are metal detectors and a clear bag policy.