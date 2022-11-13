Just like the first half of the weekend, the second half will feature a good amount of chilly air and cloud cover.

Some flurries are possible now and again across the region, but accumulation is not expected and these are more for show than anything else.

Highs hover in the upper 20s to low/mid 30s in many areas, with some lower temperatures in north-central and northwestern KELOLAND.

Additional flurries are possible tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Winds calm down a bit as well, but temperatures won’t fall too far down the thermometer with cloud cover in place. Temperatures bottom out in the teens to low 20s East River with single digit lows to the west.

Some light snow is possible as we start the new work and school week. Again, little to no accumulation is expected.

Under mostly cloudy skies, we’ll see highs in the 20s to low/mid 30s.

Through the middle of the week, we’ll see scattered flurries and snow showers in various portions of the region, though little to no accumulation is expected.

The late week outlook is a chilly one, with temperatures bottoming out in the teens and low 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Little bits of flurry activity will linger into next weekend, with a modest warm-up possible just beyond the 7 day forecast…though temperatures will still likely remain near to below average.