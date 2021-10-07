More child porn charges for man on parole

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man, currently on parole for child pornography, plans to plead guilty to new federal charges, according to a factual basis statement filed in U.S. District Court.

Charles Chambers was released on parole last December, after serving five years in prison.

Just five months after his release, a federal grand jury decided there was enough evidence to charge Chambers with distributing child pornography.

He has reached a plea deal and has signed papers admitting to uploading child pornography files to an online “KIK Messenger” account.

Chambers is listed on the state’s sex offender registry.