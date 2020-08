SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man, who’s behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography, is facing more charges.

The Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s office has filed two more charges against 41-year-old Christopher Matson.

Friday in court, the prosecutor said they have identified at least two victims, but said they believe there will be more.

They range in ages between 8 and 17 years old.

A judged also increased Matson’s bond from $25,000 to $100,000 cash.