PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man is facing more charges in connection to a stand-off with law enforcement earlier this year.

5 new charges of Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer have been added against Henry Jacobson. This brings the total number of charges in the case to 13.

Jacobson has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

In March, the 52-year-old barricaded himself in a home on Spring Creek Drive. He later surrendered to law enforcement. A trial has been set for August 28th through September 1st.