Thief steals from car in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People and police in Sioux Falls have been seeing an uptick of car thefts recently.

One KELOLAND viewer emailed our newsroom surveillance video from his home near Roosevelt High School in western Sioux Falls. The viewer said he recently purchased a surveillance camera because his neighborhood has had so many issues with burglars.

On Wednesday night before 10:30 p.m., video shows a man with a backpack searching through two unlocked vehicles.

KELOLAND News is speaking with the homeowner who has the surveillance video. And also hear from police about how to keep these thefts from happening.