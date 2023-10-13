SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a Wednesday night assault.

Two more men are behind bars, accused of attacking a man on a bike then coming back and firing a gun Wednesday night.

Police got a tip that the vehicle the men were driving was in the area of Career Avenue and Maple Street.

Dakota Little Thunder Gustavo Pena Escobar

Investigators believe 25-year-old Dakota Little Thunder and 26-year-old Gustavo Pena Escobar were part of the group involved in the assault.

Police say one man had cuts from then when the victim tried fighting back.

28-year-old Joel Guerrero was arrested shortly after the incident when he showed up at the hospital with knife wounds.

Police say they have not recovered the gun.

Court documents say Little Thunder is also wanted for assaulting police in Kansas.